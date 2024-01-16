Currents Exquisite Cuisine & Historic Event Hall
Dinner
Starter
Soup & Salad
Entrees Land
Entrees Sea
Sides
Dessert
Beverages
Liquor
- stoli$7.50
- Belvedere$15.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Grey Goose Pear$11.00
- Kettle One$11.00
- Stoli Peach$9.00
- Stoli Vanilla$9.00
- Stoli Orange$9.00
- Stoli Blueberry$9.00
- Stoli Raspberry$9.00
- Titos$9.50
- 44th North$10.00
- DBL Finlandia$12.50
- DBL Belvedere$23.00
- DBL Grey Goose$17.00
- DBL Grey Goose Pear$17.00
- DBL Kettle One$17.00
- DBL Stoli$14.00
- DBL Stoli Peach$14.00
- DBL Stoli Vanilla$14.00
- DBL Stoli Orange$14.00
- DBL Stoli Blueberry$14.00
- DBL Stoli Raspberry$14.00
- DBL Titos$14.00
- DBL 44th North$15.00
- Fords$7.50
- Barnhill$11.00
- Bombay Saphire$10.25
- Empress$11.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- Hendricks Flora$10.00
- Hendricks Neptunia$11.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- DBL Damrak$12.50
- DBL Bombay Saphire$15.50
- DBL Empress$17.00
- DBL Hendricks$15.00
- DBL Tanqueray$14.75
- DBL Hendricks Neptunia$17.00
- Flora de Cana$7.50
- Bacardi$8.00
- Bacardi Spiced$9.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Diplamatico$12.00
- Gasparilla$11.00
- Siesta Key$9.00
- DBL Flora de Cana$12.50
- DBL Captain Morgan$13.00
- DBL Bacardi$13.00
- DBL Bacardi Spiced$14.00
- DBL Siesta Key$14.00
- El Jimador$7.50
- Casa Migos Blanco$16.00
- Casa Migos reposado$19.00
- Casa Azul$60.00
- Herradura$17.00
- Komos$42.00
- Milagro Silver$10.00
- Milagro Reposato$12.00
- Milagro Anjeo$13.00
- Patron$13.00
- Superbird$11.00
- Herradura Legend$35.00
- DBL El Jimador$12.50
- DBL Milagro Silver$15.00
- DBL Milagro Reposato$18.00
- DBL Milagro Anjeo$20.00
- DBL Patron$18.00
- DBL Casa Mos Blanco$19.00
- DBL Casa Migos Anjeo$23.00
- DBL Tanteo Jalapeno$17.00
- DBL Herradura$26.00
- Old Forester$7.50
- Angels Envy$14.00
- Basil Hayden$18.00
- Buffalo Trace$11.00
- Bulliet$10.00
- Bulliet Rye$14.00
- Chicken Cox$14.00
- Chicken Cox Rye$14.00
- Crown$9.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Gentleman Jack$10.00
- Infusion$12.00
- Infusion Flight$32.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$9.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$9.00
- Jack Daniels Rye$9.00
- Jack Daniels Sinatra$29.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$15.00
- Jack Daniels 10 year$19.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Michters Bourbon$11.00
- Michters Rye$11.00
- Michters American Whiskeyt$12.00
- Michters Sour Mash$11.00
- Old Forester Rye$8.50
- Old Forester 1870$17.00
- Old Forester 1920$17.00
- Old Forester Statesman$15.00
- Old Forester Birthday$50.00
- Slane$9.00
- Tullamore Dew$9.00
- Whistle pig 6 year$13.00
- Whistle Pig 10 year$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$12.00
- Woodford Reserve Double oak$14.00
- Jack Daniels Apple$9.00
- Wiseman Rye$12.00
- Kentucky Owl$35.00
- DBL Old Forester$12.50
- DBL Old Forester Rye$13.50
- DBL Old Forester 1870$26.00
- DBL Old Forester 1920$26.00
- DBL Old Forester Statesman$23.00
- DBL Old Forester Birthday$54.00
- DBL Angels Envy$21.00
- DBL Bulliet$15.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$22.00
- DBL Chicken Cox$22.00
- DBL Chicken Cox Rye$22.00
- DBL Crown$14.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$14.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Rye$14.00
- DBL Gentleman Jack$15.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Fire$14.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Honey$14.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Single Barrel$23.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Sinatra$56.00
- DBL Jameson$14.00
- DBL Michters Bourbon$16.00
- DBL Michters Rye$16.00
- DBL Michters American Whiskeyt$17.00
- DBL Makers Mark$15.00
- DBL Slane$14.00
- DBL Whistle pig 6 year$18.00
- DBL Whistle Pig 10 year$23.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$15.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve Rye$17.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve Double oak$19.00
- DBL Jack Daniels 10 year$28.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$27.00
- DBL Michters Sour Mash$16.00
- Grants$7.50
- Balvenie 12 year$13.00
- Balvenie 14 year$19.00
- Balvenie 15 year$23.00
- Balvenie 21$80.00
- Balvenie Portwood$56.00
- Dewars$9.00
- Glenfidditch 12 year$10.00
- Glenfidditch 15 year$14.00
- Glenfidditch 18 year$22.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$11.00
- DBL Grants$12.50
- DBL Balvenie 12 year$19.00
- DBL Balvenie 14 year$28.00
- DBL Balvenie 15 year$34.00
- DBL Balvenie 17 year$56.00
- DBL Dewars$14.00
- DBL Glenfidditch 12 year$15.00
- DBL Glenfidditch 15 year$22.00
- DBL Glenfidditch 18 year$33.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$20.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$17.00
- Amaretto$8.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Black Sambuca$8.00
- Blackberry Brandy$7.00
- Camus VSOP$12.00
- Campari$8.25
- Chambord$9.00
- Disaronno$9.00
- Dows Port$9.00
- Dows Ruby Port$9.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Fernet$7.00
- Galliano$9.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Kahlua$8.25
- Lemon Cello$8.00
- Liquor 43$8.25
- Penfolds Grandfather$20.00
- Otima 10$14.00
- Park Cognac$13.00
- White Sambuca$8.00
Milagro Silver
Liquor Mods
Cocktails
- Apple Spritz$13.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$9.50
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Harbor Heater$15.00
- Gimlet$9.50
- Infusions al a carte$12.00
- Infusion Flight$32.00
- Irish Coffee$13.00
- La Jefa$16.00
- Lemon Ginny$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Moscow Mule$9.50
- Park the Car$16.00
- Pearfect Pear$16.00
- Silver Fox$15.00
- Sour Puss$14.00
- Tarpon Fizz$16.00
- The Traveler$17.00
- Seasonal Mocktail$10.00
- When Pigs Fly$14.00
- Cosmo$9.00
Beer
Wine
- GLS House Cabernet$6.50
- GLS House Merlot$6.50
- GLS Stephen Vincent$11.00
- GLS Lange$16.00
- GLS Ponzi
- GLS Montepulciano$10.00
- GLS Crios$9.00
- GLS Oberon$14.00
- GLS Rabble$10.00
- GLS Lion Tammer
- GLS Alexander Valley Cyrus
- GLS Cotes du RhoneOut of stock
- GLS Intercept$12.00
- GLS Hess$13.00
- GLS AVV School Reserve$74.00
- GLS BV
- GLS Groth Reserve
- GLS Chateauneuf- du- Pape
- Red Sangria$9.00
- Corkage Fee$24.00
- Ferrer Cab Franc$13.00
- Archaval Malbec$12.00
- Cabernet$7.00
- Merlot$7.00
- BTL House Cabernet
- BTL House Merlot
- BTL Stephen Vincent$42.00
- BTL Lange$62.00
- BTL Ponzi Laurelwood$80.00
- BTL Montepulciano$38.00
- BTL Crios$30.00
- BTL Oberon$54.00
- BTL Rabble$38.00
- BTL Alexander Valley Cyrus$105.00
- BTL Cotes du RhoneOut of stock
- BTL Intercept$46.00
- BTL Hess$50.00
- BTL AVV School Reserve$74.00
- BTL BV$98.00
- BTL Groth Reserve$195.00
- BTL Chateauneuf- du- Pape$98.00
- BTL Stags Leap$98.00
- BTL BV Rutherford$112.00
- BTL Scattered Peaks$170.00
- Achavel Bella Vista$220.00
- Arizano$95.00
- Penfolds 389$80.00
- Red Blend Quimera$64.00
- Archaval Malbec$50.00
- GLS Gabbiano$8.00
- GLS Attems$12.00
- GLS Squealing Pig$12.00
- GLS Sonoma-Cutrer$14.00
- GLS Ramey
- GLS August Kessler$10.00
- GLS Allegro$8.00
- GLS House Pinot Grigio$6.50
- GLS House Chardonnay$6.50
- White Sangria$9.00
- Chateu Recougne Blanc$10.00
- GLS Albariño$13.00
- GLS MAN Family$8.00
- Hess Chard$11.00
- Chardonay$7.00
- Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Tapestry$12.00
- BTL Gabbiano$30.00
- BTL Attems$46.00
- BTL Squealing Pig$46.00
- BTL Sonoma-Cutrer$52.00
- BTL Ramey$76.00
- BTL August Kessler$38.00
- BTL Allegro$30.00
- BTL House Pinot Grigio
- BTL House Chardonnay
- Chateau Recougne Blanc$38.00
- MAN Family$30.00
- Familia Torres$50.00
- GLS Korbel (split)$9.00
- GLS Billecrat Salmon brut
- GLS Charles Heidsieck$89.00
- GLS Santa Marina$8.00
- Grower$48.00
- BTL Korbel (split)
- BTL Billecrat Salmon brut$60.00
- BTL Charles Heidsieck$89.00
- BTL Santa Marina$30.00
- Squealing Pig Rose$12.00
- GLS Minuty
- Sonoma-cutrer Rose$15.00
- Juve$13.00
- BTL Peyrassol$42.00
- BTL Minuty$54.00
- BTL Dolce & Gabbana$70.00
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Flavored Tea$4.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Grapefruit$3.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- OJ$6.00
- Pineapple$3.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tea$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Voss Sparkling$8.50
- Voss Still$8.50
- Beverage$5.00