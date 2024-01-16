Learn more about Currents Restaurant
Currents History
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
History of the Building
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
This was such a pleasant surprise! The restaurant is a respectable upper scale restaurant. The location, ambiance, food and service were top notch! James was our bartender/server and he was pleasant, prompt and professional. He helped us makes our food choices and he was spot on! The food was spectacular! We had the scallops as an appetizer and it was a perfect size for my husband and I to share. We also shared a salad, as well as the osso bucco. It was cooked to perfection. Great flavors! We sampled the pumpkin infused bourbon and it was a perfect way to finish our dinner! I will definitely be back!
Each visit has had a different experience of foods new on menu and different drinks made or wine choices to choose from. The creator of the menu has been killing it in flavor profiles and presentation.
They are taking Tarpon Springs downtown to next level at this rate!
WOW 🤩 This was a great date night. Our Filet and Crab cakes were Amazing. Everything was so delicious and the service was great. Highly recommend. Thank You 😊