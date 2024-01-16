"Voted Best of Tampa Bay" 15 Years Running
Step into a realm of culinary refinement at our establishment, where every dish is a masterpiece meticulously crafted from the finest locally sourced ingredients by our Executive Chef Geoffrey Blanchette. Indulge in an unparalleled dining experience that embodies sophistication and excellence.
In addition, our historic Third Space Event Hall offers a distinguished setting for prestigious business gatherings and exclusive events. With its rich heritage and elegant ambiance, it provides the perfect backdrop for memorable occasions that demand grandeur and distinction catered by our unapparelled kitchen professionals.
Signature Offerings
Get ready for an unforgettable dining experience! Our carefully curated menu, crafted with locally sourced ingredients by a team of diverse and skilled artisans, promises to exceed your expectations. Brace yourself for a culinary journey that will leave a lasting impression.
Prime+ Steaks
"At Currents, we boast with pride that our culinary ethos revolves around exclusively sourcing prime US beef, including the illustrious US Wagyu gold ribeye. As the Executive Chef, preserving the esteemed heritage of this establishment is paramount to me, and I guarantee the absolute accuracy of this declaration."
Chef Blanchette
Succulent Seafood
Our establishment is a seafood lover's paradise, offering a sumptuous selection of locally sourced, fresh seafood delivered daily, including the finest quality, most desirable high-end catches in the Tampa Bay area.
Premium Cocktails
Our craft cocktails combine premium spirits, artisanal ingredients, and creative mixology to deliver a symphony of flavors.